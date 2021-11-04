3 dead after truck hits pole and catches on fire

Once the fire was extinguished, MSP determined that there were three individuals inside the car.

Troopers from the MSP Grand Rapids Post were dispatched on Friday night around 11:45 p.m. to a crash on M-6 near Byron Center Ave.

The investigation shows that a 2016 Silverado pickup truck left the roadway to the right and hit the sign pole for the Byron Center Ave. exit and then caught on fire.

When troopers arrived on scene, the truck was engulfed in flames, and the Byron Township Fire Department was attempting to extinguish the fire.

Once the fire was extinguished, MSP determined that there were three individuals inside of the truck.

Identification of the individuals is undetermined. MSP says speed is a factor in this crash, and it remains under investigation.

Anyone that may have witnessed this crash is asked to contact the MSP Grand Rapids Post at 616-866-4411.

