3 hospitalized, including 9-year-old, after crash in Ottawa Co.

Both cars rolled over as a result of the collision, and both drivers had to be extricated from their vehicles by first responders.

JAMESTOWN CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Three people are injured after a crash caused two cars to roll over in Jamestown Township, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

The crash happened on Byron Road and 8th Avenue around 7:39 p.m. Tuesday.

A 25-year-old man from Hudsonville was driving west on Byron Road at a high speed when he passed an intersection without stopping, hitting another car driving south on 8th Avenue. The car was occupied by a 43-year-old woman from Byron Center and a nine-year-old girl.

Both cars rolled over as a result of the collision, and both drivers had to be extricated from their vehicles by first responders. Everyone involved was wearing their seatbelts, police say.

The adult drivers were transported to Spectrum Downtown, while the girl was sent to DeVos Children's Hospital.

Byron Road and 8th Avenue were closed for a period of time but have since reopened.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.