3 in critical condition after overnight shooting in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Three people are in critical condition after being shot at a party in Kalamazoo early Saturday morning.

Police say the shooting occurred around 3:15 a.m. in the 1500 block of Kickapoo Court. Upon arrival to the scene, officers located three people with gunshot wounds. They were transported to local hospitals for treatment and remain in critical condition.

Police say the motive of the shooting is unknown. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-337-8120 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

