3 in fatal Michigan rock-throwing case get probation

Three young Michigan men have been placed on probation for a rock-throwing incident that killed a motorist on Interstate 75.
Credit: AP
Trevor Gray, 18, second from right, exits the Genesee County Circuit Court, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021 in Flint, Mich., after Gray, MarkSekelsky, 19, and Mikadyn Payne, 19, were sentenced to probation for their part in a 2017 rock-throwing incident that killed a motorist on Interstate 75 after spending more than three years in custody while their case was stuck in court. (Isaac Ritchey/The Flint Journal via AP)

FLINT, Mich. — Three young Michigan men have been placed on probation for a rock-throwing incident that killed a motorist on Interstate 75.

The three already had spent more than three years in custody while their case was stuck in court. 

Ken White was struck in 2017 by a rock thrown from an overpass in Genesee County, near Flint. White was a passenger in a van. 

Mark Sekelsky, Trevor Gray and Mikadyn Payne were teens when the incident happened, and their case lasted years because of a dispute over whether they would be treated as juveniles or adults. 

The person accused of actually throwing the rock pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in 2019 and was sentenced to 39 months in prison.

