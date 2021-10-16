3 injured after car strikes tree in Holland Twp.

Police say all three occupants sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the crash.

Three people were injured early Saturday morning in a single-vehicle accident in Holland Township.

Police say the crash happened just after midnight on Elm Street near Garfield Street when a Honda Pilot, driven by a 16-year-old Holland girl, left the roadway and struck a tree. Three occupants were transported to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.