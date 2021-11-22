x
3 injured in 3-vehicle crash in Georgetown Twp.

One of the drivers sustained serious injuries after being pinned in his vehicle, police say.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Three people were injured in a three-vehicle crash in Georgetown Township Monday evening.

Police say the accident happened at Cottonwood Drive and Bauer Road around 6:15 p.m. A 2017 Infinity was traveling south on Cottonwood Drive when the driver lost control of the vehicle, crossed the center line and hit two northbound vehicles, a 2012 Honda and a 2009 Toyota.

The driver of the Infinity, a 21-year-old Grand Rapids man, sustained serious injuries in the crash. Police say he was pinned in the vehicle and later transported to a hospital for treatment. The passenger, a 21-year-old Novi man, sustained minor injuries and sought private transportation to receive treatment.

The driver of the Honda, a 45-year-old Hudsonville woman, and her 50-year-old passenger were both uninjured in the crash. 

The Toyota was driven by a 35-year-old Jenison woman who sustained minor injuries.

