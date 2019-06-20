ALLENDALE, Mich. - A two-car crash occurred this afternoon at Filmore Street And 92nd Avenue injuring three males, ages 7, 12 and 12.

There were five people involved in the crash.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, a vehicle driven by a 16-year-old female from Allendale was making a left turn onto Fillmore Street from 92nd Avenue. As her vehicle pulled out, it hit another vehicle traveling westbound on Fillmore Street driven by a 32-year-old female from Flushing.

The three males suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were brought to the hospital by family members. No one was transported from the scene by LIFE EMS.

The Ottawa Country Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the crash.

