KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Police are investigating after a train hit a vehicle around 10 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24 near the intersection of West KL Avenue and South 11th Street in Oshtemo Township.

Michigan State Police say the vehicle was headed north on 11th Street when it happened. All three people in the car were killed. No one on the train was injured.

13 ON YOUR SIDE spoke with passenger Amir Baz on the phone. He says he was headed back to his seat when the ride got very bumpy. He then smelled burnt rubber and saw sparks flying before the train came to a complete stop.

Baz describes the crash as "terrifying," and "one of those things you see on the news" that you thought you'd never experience yourself.

He says Amtrak staff members have been helpful throughout the incident and have been communicating regularly with passengers to keep them calm. They have offered them snacks and water. Passengers are also able to take a shuttle to an American Red Cross shelter until they are able to arrange alternate transportation. Police have also boarded the train to speak with passengers about what they may have seen or heard.

Baz, who is traveling from Ann Arbor to Chicago on business, says although the experience has been exhausting, he plans to stay on the train until it is back up and running.

The names of the people killed are not being released at this time.

