3 people, dog found dead in suburban Detroit boat fire

Emergency personnel were dispatched to Fox Marine about 6 a.m. Saturday after getting a report that a boat was on fire.
HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Firefighters responding to a boat fire in suburban Detroit have found the bodies of three people and a dog in the vessel's cabin. 

Macomb County sheriff's deputies and Harrison Township firefighters were dispatched to Fox Marine about 6 a.m. Saturday after getting a report that a boat was on fire. The sheriff's office says boat owners who were docked near the 38-foot vessel told deputies that three people had been staying on the boat. 

Sheriff's Sgt. Renee Yax says investigators are trying to determine what happened.

   

