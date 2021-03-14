3 injured in shooting at a Grand Rapids party store overnight

The shooting happened on Saturday at around 11:25 p.m. at the Hall Street Party Store.

Officers located two victims with gunshot wounds to their legs and a third victim was taken to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital by private. He had a gunshot wound to his arm. All three victims have non-life threatening injuries.

There is no suspect information at this time.

