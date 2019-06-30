WASHINGTON — A three-year-old boy, a six-year-old girl and a 20-year-old man were shot during an incident on Southern Ave., in Southeast, D.C. around midnight Sunday.

According to police, a victim was standing near the 800 block of Southern Ave., waiting for a bus when a vehicle drove past and began shooting.

The three-year-old boy, six-year-old girl and 20-year-old man sustained non-life threatening injuries and were transported to local hospitals. A fourth victim later reported the listed property was destroyed due to the gunfire, police said.

Police are looking for a dark sedan with tinted windows in relation to the incident.

RELATED: Police search for suspect involved in Wednesday night homicide in Northwest

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.