36-year-old beat, stabbed by three juveniles in Holland

HOLLAND, Mich. — A man was injured after he was hit and stabbed by three juveniles on Nov. 13, Holland Department of Public Safety said.

Around 3:30 p.m., police were dispatched to the area of 12th Street and River Avenue with reports of a fight.

Officers arrived and found a 36-year-old man on the ground, bleeding from the back.

Police were able to obtain video that showed three male, juvenile suspects leaving the scene on bikes.

With help from the Ottawa County Sheriff's K9 Unit, police located one suspect. The two other suspects were located a short time later at their home.

Holland Police interviewed the three suspects. They discovered the man had a verbal exchange with the suspects before the assault.

The victim was hit in the face several times and was stabbed. He was transported to Holland Hospital and later Spectrum Hospital with injuries to the face and back.

One suspect is in custody on charges of Assault with Intent to do Great Bodily Harm and a probation violation. A second suspect is being held on unrelated charges.

The incident remains under investigation.

Police are still looking for additional witnesses who saw the assault. Anyone who has information is asked to contact the Holland Department of Public Safety at (616)335-1150 or policetips@cityofholland.com.

