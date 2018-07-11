GLEN BURNIE, Md. -- At least four people have been taken to the hospital after a bus carrying 11 high school students crashed with an SUV while they were on their way to school Wednesday morning, fire officials said.

The crash happened just after 7 a.m. in the area of Solley Road and Energy Parkway right in front of a fire house while the students were headed to Northeast High School. If you can, avoid the area.

Anne Arundel County Fire said the bus driver, a bus aide, a student and the driver of the SUV were transported to Baltimore Washington Medical Center with minor injuries.

School officials are working to get another bus to pick up the students and notifying parents. Some parents may come and pick their students up from the scene and others may get on the back-up-bus.

No additional information has been released at this time.

© 2018 WUSA