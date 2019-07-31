GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao announced today that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is awarding $478 million in airport infrastructure grants, and four Michigan airports will be receiving parts of the grant.

The grants to Michigan airports include:

$527,250 to Alpena County Regional Airport to acquire snow removal equipment

$21.14 million to Detroit Metropolitan Airport for runway reconstruction

$11.06 million to Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids for apron rehabilitation

$1.54 million to Kalamazoo/Battle Creek International Airport to conduct an environmental study

“This significant investment in airport improvements in Michigan will fund construction and rehabilitation projects that will help maintain high levels of safety in U.S. aviation,” Chao said.

The FAA grants will be awarded to 232 airports in 43 states, including American Samoa, Northern Mariana Islands and Puerto Rico.

