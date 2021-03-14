4-year-old boy drowns in pond in Ottawa County

Family and other area residents pulled the 4-year-old boy from the water and began CPR until rescue personnel arrived.

On Saturday, at around 3:20 p.m., the Ottawa County Sheriffs Office responded to a call in the area of 64th Ave and Mista Dr. in Allendale Township on a report of a missing child.

While Sheriff's Deputies were heading to the scene the child was located in a small pond by family members. Family and other area residents pulled the 4-year-old boy from the water and began CPR until rescue personnel arrived.

The boy was then transported to DeVos Children's Hospital where he later died.

The incident remains under investigation by the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

