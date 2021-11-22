x
4-year-old girl injured in tractor accident Saturday

A family member was driving a tractor, doing yard work when they backed into the child. She received an injury to her leg and went to the hospital.
ALLENDALE CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A child was injured in Allendale Twp. Saturday when a tractor backed into her. 

Around 11:55 a.m., the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office responded to an address in the 9700 block of 68th Ave. 

A family member was driving a tractor, doing yard work when they backed into a 4 year-old girl.

The girl suffered injuries to her leg and was transported to the hospital. She is stable.

Police say the incident appears to be accidental. 

