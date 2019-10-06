LAKE COUNTY, Ohio — Did you feel it?

WKYC Chief Meteorologist Betsy Kling confirmed a 4.0 earthquake rattled Northeast Ohio near Eastlake at 10:50 a.m. Monday.

“I felt a shake but heard something different than normal,” Kling tweeted.

Kling said the quake itself was recorded 2.5 miles off Eastlake 3.1 miles deep.

RELATED: Watch: ODOT cameras show 4.0 earthquake in Northeast Ohio

Kling said earthquakes are "uncommon" for Northeast Ohio.

"Many remember the January 31, 1986 5.0 quake in this same area," she tweeted.

RELATED: 5 things to know about Dr. Richter and his scale

According to the Cuyahoga County Office of Emergency Management, there have been no reports of any injuries or damage.

Lake County authorities said their 911 dispatch has been overwhelmed by calls as a result of the quake. Mentor Dispatch fielded 182 calls in 20 minutes following the earthquake. A dispatcher would normally receive 200 calls during their entire eight-hour shift.

Not far from Eastlake is the Perry Nuclear Power Plant. We reached out to FirstEnergy to see how conditions were at the plant following the earthquake and were told: "Our plant workers have completed their inspection of the plant after this morning’s earthquake. No seismic activity was recorded on the plant’s geological equipment, and the plant inspection revealed no issues. The plant is designed to withstand an earthquake measured at 6.0 at the plant site, and continues to operate at 100 percent power. "

We also reached out to Cargill Salt, which operates a mine directly below Lake Erie. "We are aware of the earthquake and our Cleveland team are all safe and the mine is operating as usual. We constantly monitor the mine and have rigorous safety protocols in place to ensure a safe environment for our team at all times," according to a company spokesperson.

Want to hear what the earthquake sounded like? The Incorporated Research Institutions for Seismology has enabled us to listen to the quake from the nearest available seismic station at Standing Stone, Pennsylvania. Click here

Did you experience any of the shaking? Tweet us @wkyc or send us a message on Facebook explaining what it was like.

If you experienced the quake, you can also submit a report to the United States Geological Survey HERE and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Geological Survey HERE.

Social media reaction has been pouring in:

- Jewels Johnson in Euclid: "The wall behind me shook & it felt like someone was jackhammering in the garage. Couldn't figure out what was going on! Happy to know I didn't imagine it!"

- Danielle Grummitt: "Felt it in Twinsburg! Very brief and very mild..."

- Maria Zoul in Lyndhurst: "My family room shook pretty good! Thought some kind of explosion."

- Karen Vitello: "I felt it in Mayfield Heights! I thought someone was breaking into my apartment!"

- Dennis Miller: "Felt it in Copley, very light but the house shook."

- Casey Fister Moser: "I felt it @ Akron Children's Hospital. I thought my mind was playing tricks on me!"

- Indira Gatlin: "My dog went crazy a few seconds before ....then it shook."

See more social media reaction HERE.