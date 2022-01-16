Investigation begins after 42-year-old woman found dead in Rockford home

The cause and manner of death are still unknown until an autopsy can be performed.

ROCKFORD, Mich. — A 42-year-old woman was found dead in a Rockford home on Sunday, the Kent County Sheriff's Office reports.

Police said the home is on the 100 block of E Division Street. The cause and manner of death are still unknown until an autopsy can be performed.

Police say there is no known threat to the public at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at 616-632-6125, or call Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 to report information anonymously.

