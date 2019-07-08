WARWICK, Rhode Island — Police in Rhode Island arrested Charles J. Morancey, 43, in the case of a 15-year-old Allegan County girl who was reported missing on Friday.

Family members said they believe the girl was in contact with the man on social media.

After the girl was reported missing, investigators were led to believe she could be in the City of Warwick, Rhode Island. The Warwick Police Department surveilled a residence. Eventually detectives were able to make contact with anyone at the residence, and the 15-year-old was found.

The Allegan County Sheriff's Office said she was found safely.

Police obtained an arrest warrant for Morancey on two felony charges. He was later arrested without incident.

The investigation is ongoing but enough evidence was gathered to charge Morancey with four counts of 3rd degree sexual assault and a fugitive from justice charge.

Editor's note: 13 ON YOUR SIDE has removed the name of the victim in this case from all of our previous reporting because we do not identify victims of sexual assault.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.