44th annual River Bank Run returns to downtown Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After almost 900 days, the largest 25K in the country has returned to downtown Grand Rapids.

Despite the chilly weather, racers have laced up to participate in the Amway River Bank Run Saturday morning. Thousands of racers, including runners, wheelchair athletes and handcyclists, are expected to participate in the races throughout the day.

The event kicked off at 8 a.m. with the 5K race, followed at 8:40 a.m. by the 10K run. Other races and walks will begin later in the morning, including the 25K wheelchair and handcycle races, the 25K run and a 5K walk.

Since 2008, the River Bank Run has raised $2.3 million for its charity partners. The race also allows nonprofits to fundraise at the event. Each year, River Bank Run officials estimate that the race brings in $1.8 million to Grand Rapids.

