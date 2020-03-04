KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Three staff members and two residents at the Kent County Juvenile Detention center have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Public Relations Director for Kent Count, Lori Latham, confirmed the cases Friday, April 3.

A member of the Health Department surveillance team is working with patients to identify individuals who may have been exposed for a prolonged period of time.

All of the positive patients and those who had prolonged exposure have been identified are under 14 day quarantine at this time, Latham said.

Within the state prison system, which is separate from local jails, there are 187 positive cases of COVID-19, including one person who has died from the virus. These cases are spread across nine state prisons.

RELATED: How Michigan's prison system is addressing a rising COVID-19 case count

On Sunday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order, which recommends county jails and juvenile detention centers allow early release for anyone who does not pose a public safety risk, people who are vulnerable to the disease and anyone incarcerated for a traffic violation or failure to appear.

As of Friday, Kent County has 136 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2 reported deaths. In total, the state reported 1,457 new cases and 80 new deaths. The total case count is now 10,791 and the death toll has reached 417.

This week, an outbreak was also reported at a Kent County nursing home. Thirty-one residents and five staff members of Metron of Cedar Springs tested positive for coronavirus.

►See the cumulative data here.

MORE COVID-19 HEADLINES:

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.