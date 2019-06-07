ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — An investigation is underway after five people were found dead in a home in north St. Louis County on Saturday afternoon.

Police said that six people were in a home on the 1900 block of Chambers Road on Friday night. One of them left and came back around noon on Saturday to find the other five people dead.

The St. Louis County Police Department confirmed this is a homicide and all five victims are adults.

Lonetta Brewster said one of the victims is her brother. She was on her way to a family reunion when she heard what happened.

"I hadn't told my mom. Nobody has said anything to my mom yet," she said. "I just pulled over and started crying because I don't know how I'm going to tell my mom."

She said he had three children and a grandchild. She said her focus is on her mom now.

"I'm going to try to stay strong. I'm going to try to stay strong for our mom. That's all I can do," she said.

Police said the investigation was in the early stages on Saturday afternoon.

"Really the biggest thing I can impart to you today is we need help from the community to assist us in solving this crime," said St. Louis County Police Chief Jon Belmar in a department live stream Saturday afternoon. "Somebody out there knows what happened."

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

This is a developing story and will be updated.