AC'S BACK ON | Friday will be the last seasonal, comfortable day before the heat and humidity crank up this weekend. Expect highs in the upper 80s Saturday and highs around 90 Sunday.

DOG FLU | In case you missed it, dog flu is on the rise all over the state including parts of our area. Forty nine cases have been confirmed in six different Lower Peninsula counties, including Kent and Ottawa since July 13. Experts say if your dog is sick, keep it home.

TRUCK RECALL | If you or anyone you know drives a RAM pickup, here's a consumer alert you'll want to know about. A tailgate problem has been reported in RAM 1500, 2500 and 3500 pickups from the 2015 through 2017 model years.

BACK TO NORMAL | Good news for people in Wyoming who lost their water after a main break earlier this week. An overnight message from the city says you've been cleared to drink your water again. Raise your glass!

BLANKETS ARE DOWN | Overnight people in Grand Haven laid down blankets to mark their spots for the big Coast Guard Festival parade coming up this weekend. But that's not all that's going on in West Michigan. Here's a weekend rundown as you plan your family fun.

