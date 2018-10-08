Each morning 13 ON YOUR SIDE does the work for you and gathers the top five stories from overnight. Here’s what people are talking about this morning:

HELPING VETS | Michigan's senior U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow will be in Kentwood today to announce new legislation she says will improve services for veterans. It's part of a series of roundtables she's holding across the state. Stabenow faces the Trump-backed John James in November's election.

ALL EYES ON CHARLOTTESVILLE & DC | White nationalists plan to protest in Washington D.C. this weekend, one year after a similar rally left one person dead in Charlottesville, Virginia. This year, Charlottesville and parts of northern Virginia are under a state of emergency because of possible unrest.

HUMID START | Friday will be mostly sunny and humid. Highs will be in the mid 80s with dew points in the 60s. Clear skies to start your weekend. Yay!

TGIF | 13 ON YOUR SIDE is wishing everyone a happy weekend. There's plenty to do including the Grand Rapids Hispanic Festival, the Cowpie Music Festival in southeast Kent County, and the Vintage & Blueberry Festival in Grandville. Click here for more on those. There are also tickets left to see Sugarland at Van Andel Arena Friday night.

EDUCATE YOURSELF ON APPLES | As much as we'd love for summer to stick around, fall is almost here. But don't worry, because apple season is just around the corner too. Here's a guide to some of the best apples in the state.

