Each morning, 13 ON YOUR SIDE does the work for you and gathers the top five stories from overnight.

Here’s what people are talking about this morning:

1. OFFICER-INVOLVED CRASH | Kent County deputies are investigating after a Wyoming police SUV was hit by a truck overnight. Witnesses say that truck was headed the wrong way. We still haven't heard how bad injuries were.

2. MORE PFAS FOUND | An emergency news conference was held overnight in the Kalamazoo County community of Parchment to talk about PFAS found there and in neighboring Cooper Township. Bottled water is being handed out Friday at Parchment High School.

3. RAIN POSSIBLE | The end of the week will be unseasonably cool. We'll be seeing mostly cloudy skies and maybe some rain in store for West Michigan.

4. COAST GUARD FESTIVAL | It's one of the lakeshore's favorite annual celebrations. Coast Guard Festival begins Friday in Grand Haven. Check it out and don't forget to tune Tuesday morning when our entire crew will be broadcasting from Escanaba Park from 4:30 to 7 a.m.

5. GO YOUR OWN WAY | Fleetwood Mac is coming to Grand Rapids on Oct. 8 and Friday is your chance to get tickets. They cost anywhere from $69.50 and $199.50.

Join us on the 13 ON YOUR SIDE Morning News for more information.

© 2018 WZZM