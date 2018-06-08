Each morning, 13 ON YOUR SIDE does the work for you and gathers the top five stories from overnight.

Here’s what people are talking about this morning:

STORMY MONDAY | Rounds of storms are expected throughout West Michigan with the first arriving this morning and more potentially damaging storms coming later.

BAD CRASHES | Two people from Marne have died and one woman from Holland was badly hurt after two separate motorcycle accidents reported overnight. The crash that claimed the Marne couple happened in Coopersville around 10 p.m. The other happened in Newaygo's Bridgeton Township.

DROWNINGS | West Michigan native Ginger Zee is chiming in on drownings on Lake Michigan in Grand Haven. The ABC Meteorologist tweeted early Monday saying "I’m always connected to West Michigan, from there, worked there but was just in Grand Haven Saturday and so sad to see this. Coast Guard weekend. Rip currents kill in the lakes just as they do in the ocean!" Becky Vargo from our partner, The Grand Haven Tribune, will talk about the drownings on Good Morning America.

R.I.P. MRS. GARRETT | Actress Charlotte Rae has died at the age of 92. She was known for her roles in Diff'rent Strokes and The Facts of Life and had been battling bone cancer since last year.

A NEW DIRECTION? | Grand Rapids Public Schools Superintendent Theresa Weatherall Neal is expected to make recommendations for changes to the district's role in the Kent Intermediate School District's special education program Monday during a GRPS board meeting. The district has been under scrutiny in the recent past for what some parents call poor leadership in special education.

BONUS: FOOTBALL IS BACK | Saranac High School and Wyoming Lee High School held midnight practices during the first day of high school football around the state of Michigan. The first night for 13 On Your Sidelines is coming up on August 23.

