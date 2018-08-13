Each morning 13 ON YOUR SIDE does the work for you and gathers the top five stories from overnight. Here’s what people are talking about this morning:

ARETHA IN BAD HEALTH? | The Queen of Soul is reportedly in poor health. Many outlets, including The Daily Mail and BET are saying that Aretha Franklin is surrounded by her family in Detroit. However, her representatives have not confirmed that, and reports of Franklin being on her "death bad" in the past turned out to be rumors.

FREE SHOES | The first day of class for Grand Rapids Public Schools is one week from today. A non-profit called "In The Image" is making a massive shoe giveaway possible. Today qualifying students can pick up shoes from 10 a.m to noon, 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at 1823 S. Division Avenue. Monday's event is for students from the following schools: Aberdeen, Brookside, Buchanan, Burton, Congress, Grand Rapids Montessori, Ken-O-Sha, Palmer, Sherwood and Sibley.

HUMID START | Monday will be mostly sunny, very warm and humid. Highs in the upper 80s with dew points in the 60s.

KEEP PARKING FREE | Whether you live in Holland or just visit, you probably appreciate the fact that parking downtown is free. City leaders are trying to figure out how to keep it that way, even as the city continues to grow.

KNOW YOUR NORMAL | It is 13 Friends for Life Day. On the 13th of every month we urge you to reach out to your "friend for life" and tell her to do her monthly breast-self exam. Early detection is key in the fight against breast cancer.

BONUS: METEOR SHOWER | If you're up early, you can still see that Perseid meteor shower. Prime viewing time is before 7 a.m.

