1. PFAS EMERGENCY | Lt. Gov. Brian Calley has declared a State of Emergency in Kalamazoo County where PFAS has been found in Parchment, Cooper Township, and Portage. Water bottles will be given out again Monday at Parchment High School, from noon to 8 p.m.

2. ROAD WORK AHEAD | Mondays in the summer typically mean a new round of road projects and this week is no different. Projects are starting in downtown Grand Rapids, Rockford, Byron Center, and the Forest Hills area. Check out our traffic page to see what road work could slow you down this week.

3. SHOWERS POSSIBLE | Monday will be partly cloudy and mild with highs around 80°. A few showers may pop up in the afternoon, but we need the rain, and these isolated showers aren't expected to put a dent in our deficit.

4. BACK TO SCHOOL | It's true, kids. Summer break is almost over. This year, Grand Rapids Public School leaders are working to make sure more people get in on the celebration. They're throwing several ice cream socials to get kids and their parents in the spirit. The first one is Monday.

5. PARADE OF SHIPS | This is one of our favorite annual celebrations in West Michigan. Go out to Grand Haven Monday and see the Coast Guard ships arrive to big crowds as Coast Guard Festival continues. And don't forget, we'll be live in Escanaba Park from 4:30 to 7 a.m. Tuesday morning! Tune in!

