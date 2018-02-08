Each morning 13 ON YOUR SIDE does the work for you and gathers the top five stories from overnight. Here’s what people are talking about this morning:

1. DON'T DRINK THE WATER | For the third time in the past year a water main break has shut down the corner of 28th Street and Clyde Park Avenue in Wyoming. Water customers there have been without water since it happened. Crews worked overnight to fix it. They caution that even when water service is restored, people should boil their water before using it.

2. POP UP STORMS | We got some rain overnight and we're likely going to get more. Pop-up showers and storms are expected to continue into Friday. The weekend will be dry, but hot and humid.

3. ROAD WORK AHEAD | Getting around Kent County is about to get tougher. Crews will be working on the northbound lanes of U.S. 131 between 10 Mile and 14 Mile roads in Rockford. That will cause a traffic shift until October. In Grand Rapids, Monroe Avenue will close under I-96 Thursday as bridge work on the freeway continues. Visit our traffic page to find all the projects in your way.

4. FAST FOOD DEALS | Chick-fil-A is offering free chicken biscuits during breakfast every Thursday in the month of August. McDonald's is beginning its MacCoin promotion Thursday, which is basically a BOGO deal on Big Macs, except you have to come back Friday, or later, to redeem your free sandwich.

5. HAVE IT DELIVERED | Services like Shipt have new competition in West Michigan. A similar service called "Instacart" is launching Thursday. The big difference between the two is which grocery stores they go to.

