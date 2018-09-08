Each morning 13 ON YOUR SIDE does the work for you and gathers the top five stories from overnight. Here’s what people are talking about this morning:

STORMS EARLY | Earlier this morning there was a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Muskegon and Oceana counties. That has since been canceled, but you could still see some chances for showers across the area Thursday morning.

STUDIO PARK UPDATE | Construction crews are on to a new project in that movie theater development that's going up behind Van Andel Arena in downtown Grand Rapids. That means Ionia Avenue is closing between Tavern on the Square and Peppino's. However, Oakes Street will re-open. Check our traffic page for more construction info in your neighborhood.

ASBESTOS IN CRAYONS? | We've been ON YOUR SIDE with some back to school savings tips this week. But this alert concerns your child's health. An advocacy group says it found asbestos certain Playskool brand crayons.

BLUEBERRY DONUT ICE CREAM | We recently told you about Hudsonville's new ice cream flavor -- Bowerman's Blueberry Donut. Well, guess what? It's almost sold out. BUT, you can try some during a free tasting at Bowerman Blueberries at 15793 James Street in Holland from 4 to 7 p.m. today.

NAME A BREWERY | This is pretty cool. You have until Sunday to think up a new name for Kings Brewing Company in Grand Rapids. All you have to do is e-mail them, and if your name is picked, you'll win a lifetime mug club membership and have a beer named after you. Say what?

