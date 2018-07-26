Each morning 13 ON YOUR SIDE does the work for you and gathers the top five stories from overnight. Here’s what people are talking about this morning:

1. IMMIGRATION PROTESTS | Two groups that want Kent County to end its contract with ICE will meet at Calder Plaza in Grand Rapids from 8 to 10 a.m. Thursday. Similar protests last month led to seven arrests. Meanwhile, today is the deadline for the federal government to reunite families separated at the border.

2. MORE RECALLS | JC Penney and Kraft Heinz have both issued fairly serious recalls. Penney's focuses on patches on toddlers' shorts that could be a choking hazard, while the Kraft Heinz one deals with a Taco Bell dipping sauce that could cause botulism.

3. WEATHER | Thursday will be mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs will be in the upper 70s with humid conditions.

4. EARLY FIRE | Grand Rapids firefighters are trying to figure out what caused flames at a vacant house in the Creston neighborhood early Thursday morning. No one was hurt.

5. BOMBING OUTSIDE EMBASSY | While you were sleeping, a small homemade bomb went off outside the U.S. Embassy in China. The only person who was hurt was the guy investigators say set it off.

Join us on the 13 ON YOUR SIDE Morning News for more information.

© 2018 WZZM