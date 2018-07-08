Each morning 13 ON YOUR SIDE does the work for you and gathers the top five stories from overnight. Here’s what people are talking about this morning:

ROCK THE VOTE | Tuesday is primary election day in Michigan. All eyes are on the race for the Governor's Mansion. But as you've probably noticed during commercial breaks, there are plenty of other races, many of which are contentious. Are you voting today?

DON'T FORGET BALLOT PROPOSALS | It's not just head-to-head races that are highlighting this year's primary election. There are plenty of millages to consider. People in Wyoming and Holland Township will have one dealing with public safety, for example. You can look up your ballot on the Secretary fo State's website before you head out.

FOGGY START | If you're headed to the polls in the morning, you may encounter fog. Another humid day is in store throughout West Michigan.

NATIONAL NIGHT OUT | People all across the country will be meeting with law enforcement today during the "National Night Out." Many cities across West Michigan will host an event. Some, like Grand Rapids, have multiple events.

CHECK YOUR CABINET | The list of companies recalling a drug that contains an ingredient with a potentially deadly impurity has expanded. The ingredient is commonly found in blood pressure and heart medications.

