1. POT VOTE | Grand Rapids City Commissioners are scheduled to vote Tuesday on whether to allow medical marijuana businesses to set up shops in the city limits. Pot advocates say patients need places to get the medication they need, but not everyone in Grand Rapids is gung ho about ganja.

2. FACING SENATORS | Michigan State University interim President John Engler will be on Capitol Hill Tuesday afternoon. He'll face questions about the Larry Nassar sexual assault case and how MSU has made changes to protect athletes.

3. CHECK YOUR CABINET | First Ritz Crackers, now Goldfish? The "Snack That Smiles Back" is the latest food to be pulled from store shelves because of Salmonella contamination. Here's what you should do if you have them in your home.

4. MASSIVE JACKPOT | You could win half a billion dollars. The jackpot for Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing is $512 dollars. Good luck everyone!

5. WEATHER | Tuesday is expected to a humid one! It will also be partly cloudy with warmer highs in the low 80s. Scattered showers are possible.

