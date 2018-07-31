Each morning 13 ON YOUR SIDE does the work for you and gathers the top five stories from overnight. Here’s what people are talking about this morning:

1. WELCOME ABOARD | The Coast Guard Festival continues in Grand Haven Tuesday. Our 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings team will be live from Escanaba Park until 7 a.m. And even if you can't get up that early, you can enjoy a full slate of events including ship tours, the downtown carnival, and a special performance by the Grand City Skiers.

2. SHOWERS POSSIBLE | Tuesday will be partly sunny and warm with an isolated afternoon shower or thunderstorm. Some areas will receive heavy downpours in a short period of time. Others will receive nothing at all. Highs will be around 80°.

3. PFAS TOWN HALL | People affected by PFAS contamination in Kalamazoo County communities like Parchment and Cooper Township can attend a meeting Tuesday. It runs from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Haven Reformed Church at 5350 N. Sprinkle Road in Kalamazoo.

4. WHO'S THE BEST PICK? | Candidates vying to the the next City Manager for Grand Rapids will be interviewed by the City Commission today from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday. Then from 8 to 9, city commissioners will discuss the candidates. The whole thing will be streamed live on Facebook, YouTube and the Grand Rapids Information network.

5. GUAC IS FREE TODAY | Fans of the fast casual restaurant chain Chiptole know this sad fact of life all too well: guac costs extra. Well not today! Tuesday is National Avocado Day and Chiptole is celebrating by giving you free guacamole. But you do have to enter this coupon code.

