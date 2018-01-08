Each morning 13 ON YOUR SIDE does the work for you and gathers the top five stories from overnight. Here’s what people are talking about this morning:

MORE HUMIDITY | Wendesday will be mostly sunny west and partly cloudy with an isolated afternoon shower or thunderstorm along and east of US-131. Highs will be in the low 80s with dew points in the 60s.

ON THE BALLOT | Michigan voters will decide the future of congressional and legislative district line-drawing duties in the state. The State Supreme Court has ruled that an anti-gerrymandering initiative will appear on the November ballot. That decision came down overnight.

PAY UP | People in Grand Haven will pay more for sewer and water services starting Wednesday. Our partners at the Grand Haven Tribune report sewer rates will increase by 11% this year and 8% for two years after that. The water rate will also increase by 5% each year through 2020.

STUFF THE BUS | Labor Day is in just 32 days. Some kids go to school after that, but an increasing number of students are back in class before Labor Day. So time's running out to help them make sure they have everything they need to be prepared for the year ahead. Here's how you can help.

HAVE SOME FUN | There are a number of great events you can enjoy Wednesday from Grand Rapids to Muskegon, Holland, Fennville, and Colon. Don't forget the Coast Guard Festival in Grand Haven too. Here's a list of all the things you can do to enjoy your "Hump Day!"

