Each morning 13 ON YOUR SIDE does the work for you and gathers the top five stories from overnight. Here’s what people are talking about this morning:

VP VISIT TO WEST MICHIGAN | Vice President Mike Pence will be in Grand Rapids today to unite the GOP at the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel. The Michigan Republican Party is hosting the rally, following Michigan Attorney Bill Schuette's win for the republican ticket in the gubernatorial race Tuesday. Schuette will face Democrat Gretchen Whitmer, who quickly got an endorsement from primary opponent Abdul-El Sayed overnight. You need a ticket to attend. It starts at 6:30 p.m.

CHECK THE RESULTS | 13 ON YOUR SIDE has complete election results on our website. It includes both state and local races, as well as millage results in each community. Be sure to head to the polls November 6.

TASTY TOUR | Today kicks off 12 straight days of unique food options in Grand Rapids for Restaurant Week. More than 75 area eateries are participating in the 9th year of the event. Be sure to share your meal on Instagram with the hashtag #RWGR. You could win a gift card from participating restaurants. The event wraps up Sunday, August 19.

BATTER UP | Norton Shores is honoring a fallen soldier tonight in the Officer Jonathan Ginka Memorial Softball Tournament tonight. Army members, Muskegon County Prosecutors, county deputies and other Norton Shores agencies will compete against each other. The event will raise money for the children of Fallen Army Sergeant Matthew Tallman, who passed away in 2007 on a mission in Iraq. The game is free to attend at Ross Park from 5 to 9 p.m. There will be other family activities like face painting, a dunk tank and a bounce house.

SULTRY | Get ready for more humidity today in West Michigan. Highs will be around 80° north and along the lakeshore and in the low 80s elsewhere with dew points in the 60s. The day will start off mostly cloudy, but then clear to sunshine.

Join us on the 13 ON YOUR SIDE Morning News for more information.

© 2018 WZZM