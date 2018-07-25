Each morning 13 ON YOUR SIDE does the work for you and gathers the top five stories from overnight. Here’s what people are talking about this morning:

1. MEGA MILLIONS | Chances are no one in West Michigan won the big $522 million jackpot, unless you made a trip to California to buy your ticket. That's where the winner was sold. HOWEVER, there was a $1 million-winning ticket sold in Michigan, so check your ticket! The winning numbers were 1, 2, 4, 19, 29 and the Mega Ball number was 20.

2. MORNING FOG | Keep an eye out for morning fog during your commute. Most of the lakeshore will be clear, but low-lying and fog-prone areas like Grand Rapids are seeing some low visibilities.

3. POT IN G.R. | In case you missed it last night, Grand Rapids City Commissioners unanimously voted to allow medical marijuana businesses within city limits. The new ordinance will allow for at least 53 dispensaries and up to 83 facilities. That takes effect Nov. 1 but it could be a long time before those businesses get licensed.

4. AUTO EXEC DIES | The former CEO of Fiat Chrysler has passed away. His death was confirmed overnight. Sergio Marchionne's health declined suddenly following complications from shoulder surgery. He was 66 years old.

5. CHEAP LUNCH | Checkers and Rally's locations across the country are offering All-American Cheesburgers for 69 cents Wednesday. There is a 10 burger limit per customer. The chains have locations in Grand Rapids, Wyoming, Kentwood, Comstock Park, Holland, Muskegon and Kalamazoo.

Join us on the 13 ON YOUR SIDE Morning News for more information.

© 2018 WZZM