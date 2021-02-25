5-year-old girl struck by car while crossing the street in Ottawa County

The 5-year-old girl was transported by Life EMS to DeVos Children's Hospital and is listed in critical condition.

On Thursday at 3:49 p.m. the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office responded to 12th Ave at Blair St after reports a car hit a child crossing the street.

On scene, the investigation shows that a 5-year-old girl and her 10-year-old brother crossed 12th Ave on foot and the 5-year-old was then struck by a car.

At the time of the accident traffic was stopped on 12th Ave due to a train in the area. The children crossed through the stopped traffic at which time the victim walked into the traffic lane and was struck.

The 5-year-old was transported by Life EMS to DeVos Children's Hospital and is listed in critical condition.

The incident is still under investigation and the area will be closed to traffic for a period of time. The Sheriff's Office asks that motorists seek an alternate route.

Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be factors.

