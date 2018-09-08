TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) - Michigan officials are announcing plans for a $510 million milk-processing complex that's intended to bolster an industry struggling with low prices and high costs.

The project will be constructed in St. Johns, about 20 miles north of Lansing. It will include two plants. One will process 8 million pounds of milk daily into cheese and whey protein powder. The other will use byproducts from the milk facility to make whey products for human consumption and animal feed.

Officials say the complex will create nearly 300 jobs. It will be one of the largest of its type in the U.S.

The state is developing tax breaks and other incentives for the project worth more than $26 million.

Michigan is the fifth-largest milk producing state and has over 1,700 dairy farms.

