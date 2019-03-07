MASON COUNTY, Mich. - A 55-year-old man from Mason County drowned at Gun Lake in Sherman Township.

Emergency crews responded to the lake near the Sherman Township Park off Townline Road. Despite lifesaving efforts by responders, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 55-year-old was the only victim in the incident.

The Mason County Sheriff's Office said this was the second water emergency on Gun Lake in the past day, but the two events were not related.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.