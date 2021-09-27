x
6 injured, including 3 children, in two-vehicle crash in Ottawa Co.

All of the injuries were non-life-threatening, police say.

ZEELAND CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A two-vehicle crash in Ottawa County left six people injured, including three children, Monday evening.

Police say the crash occurred around 7:15 p.m. at the intersection of Byron Road and 48th Avenue in Zeeland Township. A 2015 Hyundai was traveling west on Byron Road when a 2002 Chrysler traveling north pulled into the path of the Hyundai.

Four people in the Hyundai were transported to Zeeland Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Two people in the Chrysler were transported to Metro Health Hospital, also with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

