$6 million worth of cocaine seized in multi-agency operation

The Coast Guard, Navy and U.S. law enforcement were all involved in the drug seizure.

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Six-million dollars worth of cocaine is no longer making its way across the Caribbean Sea thanks to the efforts of the Coast Guard, Navy and U.S. law enforcement.

It happened during a routine patrol. The USS Kidd's helicopter crew was flying as part of the Joint Interagency Task Force mission to detect attempts to transport contraband into the U.S. when the "suspicious go-fast vessel" was spotted.

While crews from the air kept and eye crews at sea attempted to approach the boat with smugglers on board, according to a release. But the accused smugglers did not go easy taking off and dumping eight bales into the water-- inside was cocaine.

Crews boarded the boat and took the accused smugglers into custody. Both the drugs and individuals have been transported to Puerto Rico while they await U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-HSI, and DEA special agents.

The Coast Guard Cutter Resolute, homeported in St. Pete, was involved in the operation.

“The strong relationship and collaboration between the Coast Guard and the U.S. Navy continuously yields positive outcomes as evidenced by this case,” said Rear Adm. Eric Jones, commander of Coast Guard Seventh District.

“The shared unwavering resolve and daily interaction between our Department of Defense and local and federal law enforcement partners in the region help safeguard and strengthen the Caribbean region against this threat. We are committed to the protection of our nation’s southernmost maritime border and of our fellow citizens in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.”

