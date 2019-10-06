SYLVAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 6-year-old boy from Evart was killed Monday morning after he was hit by a car.

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene at M-66 near 7 Mile Road around 10 a.m.

A witness told investigators they saw two young children standing on the shoulder of the road when one child darted out. Another witness told police that the boy ran into the road, and the driver tried to avoid the child but was unable to.

Police said alcohol and speed were not factors in the crash, but it still being investigated.

