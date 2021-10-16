64-year-old falls asleep at the wheel in Hudsonville, drives into median

The man and his passengers, a 64-year-old woman and 4-year-old girl, were all wearing seatbelts. Only the 64-year-old woman was injured in the crash.

HUDSONVILLE, Mich — A single vehicle crash injured one in Hudsonville on Saturday evening, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office reports.

Around 6:59 p.m., a 64-year-old man from Hudsonville was driving with two passengers in the car, a 64-year-old woman and 4-year-old girl, also from Hudsonville. They were headed westbound on Chicago Drive, east of Balsam Drive.

The man fell asleep, crashing into the median and striking the ditch face.

His female passenger was transported to Butterworth Hospital by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.

The girl was uninjured in the accident. All of the passengers were wearing their seatbelts.

The man was cited for the violation.

