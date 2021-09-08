x
65-year-old pedestrian hit by car, critically hurt in Holland Township

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said the man was in the crosswalk when a car struck him Wednesday morning.
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich — A 65-year-old man crossing the street in Holland Township Wednesday morning was struck by a vehicle and critically hurt. 

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said around 8:15 a.m., officers were sent to the area of 120th Avenue at Riley Street to reports of a car vs. pedestrian crash. 

Authorities believe the pedestrian was crossing 120th Avenue in the crosswalk when the 59-year-old driver turning from westbound Riley to southbound 120th Avenue and struck him. 

Medics rushed him to a local hospital with critical injuries. 

The driver wasn't hurt, and the crash remains under investigation. 

