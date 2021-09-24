67-year-old bicyclist injured in Wright Twp. hit-and-run

Police are searching for a suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office or Silent Observer.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A 67-year-old bicyclist was injured Friday morning in Wright Township after being struck in a hit-and-run.

Police say the incident happened in the 3500 block of Arthur Street around 7:45 a.m. The bicyclist was riding his bike eastbound when a vehicle struck him and fled the scene. Police say the man was located in the ditch and transported to Spectrum Butterworth Hospital.

The man was wearing a helmet and reflective gear, and his bike had proper lighting equipment, according to police.

Anyone with information on the hit-and-run is asked to contact the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office or Silent Observer at www.mosotips.com or 1-877-88-SILENT.

The investigation is ongoing.

