67-year-old man drowns while swimming with family in Lake Michigan

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A 67-year-old Mason man drowned in Lake Michigan Saturday morning.

Police say the incident took place around 11:15 a.m. at a private beach in Park Township. The man had been swimming with his family when strong waves began to pull him further into the water. Police say he was struggling to swim before he went underwater.

When police arrived, bystanders had already pulled the man out of the water, brought him to shore and began performing CPR. Emergency personnel also began life-saving efforts, which were unsuccessful.

This incident remains under investigation.

