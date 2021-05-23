68-year-old man dies after driving off road, striking tree

The accident happened on M-66 near Dick Road in Montcalm County.

A 68-year-old man from Sidney, Mich. died on Saturday night after driving off a road and crashing into a large tree.

Michigan State Police Lakeview Post responded to the scene on Saturday at 9 p.m. on M-66 near Dick Road in Montcalm County.

MSP investigation revealed, the 68-year-old man was traveling northbound on M-66 when his vehicle crossed the centerline and drove off the roadway. After leaving the roadway, the vehicle struck a large tree.

The man was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, however, he died at the scene. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor.

