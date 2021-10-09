7 arrested, 4 officers hurt in homeless camp skirmish

The clash occurred two days after police cleared people out of the camp and signs were posted warning that trespassing enforcement would begin at noon Friday.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Seven protesters have been arrested and four police officers have been injured during a skirmish at a Kalamazoo homeless camp.

Activists were present when officers with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety arrived and told everybody to leave. Police say the activists clashed violently with officers.

Three were cited for trespassing and seven others were taken to jail and face charges including trespassing, resisting arrest and obstruction of justice. One person also faces a felony charge of assaulting an officer.

