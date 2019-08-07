EMMET COUNTY, Mich. - A 7-month-old girl died in a two-car crash in Emmet County, police said Monday.

The crash occurred on Friday, July 7 near Pleasantview Road and Hathaway Road around 7:30 p.m.The Emmet County Sheriff's Office said a 2014 Nissan driven by Sudeep Banerjee, 33, failed to stop at a stop sign while going west on Hathaway Road.

Banerjee's vehicle crashed into a 2010 Lincoln that was northbound on Pleasantview Road.

The 7-month-old was in her mother's arms, Ariana Banerjee, 29. The baby was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both Ariana Banerjee and Sudeep Banerjee were transported to the hospital. The driver of the 2010 Lincoln, Lucia Hopkins, was also brought to the hospital.

Editor's note: A previous version of this story erroneously reported that the mother of the baby also died in the crash. It has been updated.

